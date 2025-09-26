A new dad visiting the US from Canada on a golf trip was shot dead as he walked back to his hotel.

The drive-by shooting occurred early on Wednesday morning, just a month after he became a father. Giovanni Michael Robinson, 32, was hit by gunfire while walking back to his hotel in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, just after midnight, cops and family members told TMJ4.

The Canadian tourist was pronounced dead at the scene and a motive and suspect for his murder are not yet known, police said. Robinson had been returning to his hotel after grabbing dinner with relatives to celebrate his first hole-in-one, which he clinched late Tuesday at the famous Whistling Straits golf course, family members told the outlet.

The trip was one of his first outings since welcoming his daughter with his wife Rachel last month. The new dad’s heartbroken and shocked family is demanding answers about his mysterious death and the “monster that took his life.”

Several family members are planning to make the trek to Wisconsin to retrieve his body — and ensure he gets justice. “I’m not doing this to ruffle feathers or anything like that. I just want his name to be remembered. I want justice,” his brother, Jacob, told TMJ4.

Jacob said his brother was looking forward to starting the newest chapter of his life with his growing family. He told the outlet: “He was a very good man, and he was an awesome brother. He was an even better husband. And he was going to be an amazing dad. He was excited to be a father”.

Wisconsin authorities have been scouring the area for a dark-colored SUV that they believe is connected to the shooting.

Cousins of the man have set up a GoFundMe. The page reads: “In the early morning of September 24th, after celebrating his first hole-in-one on a golf trip in Wisconsin, Mikes life was senselessly taken during a drive by shooting. The investigation is still on going and authorities are doing their best to catch the monster that took his life.

“We are hopeful and will update as more information comes forward. As difficult as this is to write, we want everyone to know about the beautiful soul that was Giovanni Michael Robinson. Our Precious "Mike".

“We have set up this Go Fund me in hopes to support Rachel, Farrah and the Robinson family during this unimaginably tragic and difficult time. We hope this will help ease any financial burden that may come their way as well as support Farrah as she grows up and navigates life without her Father. Please keep the Robinson family in your thoughts and prayers as they try to navigate this new normal.”