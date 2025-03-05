The Loose Women panel is set to speak to Gypsy-Rose Blanchard in a world exclusive interview today (March 5).

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard joins the panel of the ITV magazine show to open up about her life and her whirlwind year since being released from prison. The 33-year-old was released from prison last year after being convicted of second-degree murder.

As Gypsy-Rose appears on Loos Women, here’s a little look at what her life and relationships look like now.

Who was Gypsy-Rose Blanchard married to?

Gypsy-Rose was married to Louisiana teacher Ryan Anderson from July 2022 to December 2024. The pair married in a ceremony held in prison, with no guests in attendance.

Gypsy-Rose and Ryan filmed the docu-series ‘Gypsy-Rose: Life After Lock Up’ together amid her release from prison in December 2023. However, she confirmed in a statement on social media that the pair had parted ways.

She said: "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Who is Gypsy-Rose Blanchard with now?

After her separation from Ryan, Gypsy-Rose rekindled her relationship with ex-fiance Ken Urker. The couple had originally become engaged during Gypsy-Rose’s incarceration after meeting through a pen pal programme, but split shortly after.

In July 2024, Gypsy-Rose announced that the pair were expecting their first child together. Their daughter was born on December 28, 2024.

Why was Gypsy-Rose Blanchard in prison?

Gypsy-Rose was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder of her mother, 48-year-old Dee Dee Blanchard. Her mother was murdered by Nicholas Godejohn, a man around a similar age who had sparked a relationship online with Gypsy-Rose. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Dee Dee had subjected Gypsy-Rose to a life of physical, mental and medical abuse prior to her death, which included lying about her daughter being disabled and being terminally ill. Dee Dee shaved Gypsy-Rose’s head to make it appear that her daughter was undergoing chemotherapy, and she used a wheelchair despite being able to walk.

Gypsy-Rose’s mother had began pretending that she had illnesses as a child and would administer a number of medications to her, as well as Gypsy-Rose using a feeding tube that she did not need and lying about her age to make her seem younger. Experts believe that Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental illness in which the caretaker of a child makes up symptoms or exaggerates the extent of an illness.

Gypsy-Rose would later reveal that her mother had been physically abusive to her in private and also consistently held her hand in public, squeezing it if she said something wrong or said something that implied she was not as ill as her mother was letting on.

In 2012, Gypsy-Rose met Godejohn online and began messaging after meeting on a Christian dating website. She confided in a neighbour that she and Godejohn had grown close and were even planning to elope.

After meeting once in person, Gypsy-Rose and Godejohn continued to message and eventually developed a plan to kill Dee Dee. Godejohn travelled to Springfield, Missouri in June 2015 after receiving money Gypsy-Rose for the bus ticket. Gypsy-Rose then let him into the home and allegedly gave him duct tape, a knife and gloves to be used to kill her mother.

Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee 17 times while she slept. Gypsy-Rose locked herself in the bathroom and covered her ears while Godejohn carried out the murder.

After being apprehended, Gypsy-Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to ten years in prison. She served eight before being released in December 2023.