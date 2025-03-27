“Millions” across America are “mobilising” for a huge protest called ‘Hands Off’, spearheaded by the Indivisible movement.

On Saturday 5 April a coordinated series of protests opposing the policies and actions of the Trump administration will take place in several cities and towns in America. On Facebook one supporter of the protest wrote: “This movement is a response to recent executive orders and policy changes that many believe threaten democratic institutions and civil liberties. The protests aim to demonstrate widespread public dissent and to advocate for the preservation of democratic values.”.

The initiative has been dubbed “Hands Off,” spearheaded by the Indivisible movement. The Indivisible movement will lead the main demonstration to be held in Washington, DC. Participants will gather at Sylvan Theater in the capital, near the Washington Monument, at 1 p.m.

Indivisible is a progressive movement and organisation in the United States initiated in 2016 as a reaction to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. The nationwide protests spearheaded by the movement is in response to the cuts promoted by the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk.

On Reddit one user said that the protest could be ‘pivotal’. The user wrote: “I think, that if we have a couple million people actually turn out in DC, there's a good chance April 5th could be a pivotal day in history.”

There are protests happening in several cities in the US - and the full list of events can be found on the organisation’s website. However, listed below are events NationalWorld has found that are taking place.

Festival Square in Middletown, Orange County, New York

45 N Detroit St Xenia, Ohio

Anderson County Court House in Anderson, South Carolina

Mall Rd, Florence, KY 41042

Cougar Plaza in Pullman, Washington

Sidewalk in front of the Sandusky Mall 4314 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870

2301 Ludington St, Escanaba, MI 49829-1348, United States

Trinity Park in Plattsburgh, New York

1st Street and US-31, Manistee

Corner of 3rd & Elm, Prineville

Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington

Newcomb Park Wasilla Lake in Wasilla, Alaska

499 Barnstable Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601-2934, United States

101 W Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402, United States

Livonia Ny in Livonia, New York

Seattle Center Fountain in Seattle, Washington

115 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78205, United States

The Temple - Salina Innovation Foundation in Salina, Kansas