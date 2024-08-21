Heartbroken daughter vows to 'never forgive' dad who blamed her for murder of mum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A heartbroken daughter, whose father stabbed her mother to death and then tried to pin the blame on her, has said she'll "never forgive" him.

Haylee Cole, 30, was only 12 years old when her mother, Tami Reay, 41, was brutally murdered by her father, Brad Reay, 64. Tami, a devoted mother-of-one, was stabbed 36 times in the family home. After the horrific crime, Brad disposed of her nude body and hastily attempted to clean up the scene.

When Tami, who worked in retail, was reported missing by a colleague, police quickly launched an investigation. They soon found traces of blood around the family’s home near Oahe Dam, Missouri, US. The investigation revealed that Brad had killed Tami after discovering her affair with her co-worker, Brian Clarke, 60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad was arrested shortly thereafter, but during his police interview, he shockingly claimed that his own daughter was to blame. In January 2007, however, a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Brad served 17 years of his sentence until he died naturally in prison in February 2024.

Speaking now, Haylee, a public speaker from Wyoming, reflected on the traumatic events, saying: "Being blamed for something so horrific by my dad is something I could have never expected. My mum was caring, and we were incredibly close. I haven't spoken to my dad since I was 12, so hearing that he'd died brought up a lot of undealt trauma.

“I'm sad and angry because his death closes a chapter of my life that was truly the worst time. I now have a six-year-old son, and I'm sad that my mum isn't in his life - she would've adored him. I don't want to live a life in anger, but I'll never forgive my dad for what he did to me."

Haylee Cole, 30, was only 12 years old when her mother, Tami Reay, 41, was brutally murdered by her father, Brad Reay, 64. | Courtesy of Haylee Cole

Tami was killed in February 2006, just after her husband of 12 years, who also worked in retail, discovered her affair. When she failed to show up for work the next day, her lover immediately reported her missing. Tami's naked body was found two days later by a police helicopter in an isolated area near Lake Oahe, leading to Brad's arrest on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a desperate attempt to avoid conviction, Brad claimed that he had seen Haylee in a "trancelike state" holding a knife at her mother's bedside and insisted that he had covered up the murder to protect her. His defence team further argued that Haylee had killed her mother in distress over her parents' impending divorce.

Young Haylee, forced to testify during the trial at the Pierre Courthouse in South Dakota, endured the harrowing experience as her father watched. She said: Losing my mum was traumatic enough, but having to go to court was awful. I felt used because he blamed me to get him off the hook.

Haylee as a toddler with her parents Brad and Tami. | Courtesy of Haylee Cole / SWNS

“Fathers shouldn't use their children to cover up their actions. I didn't say anything to my dad, but I could feel him watching me. I knew that I was innocent, but having to prove that to a jury was terrifying. I tried counselling once after, but they talked about my dad the whole time - I never went back."

After the three-week trial, Haylee went to live with her grandparents in Wyoming. At just 12 years old, she began training to become a victim's rights activist and public speaker. Despite Brad's relentless appeals against his sentence, he died in prison on February 18 at the Jameson Annex Infirmary, South Dakota.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on her father’s death, Haylee said: "I had always been afraid of my dad. He was a quiet character who only cared about work or going fishing. He was self-centred, obsessed with work, and we didn't have much of a relationship. It was strange getting a call from the prison - I thought my dad was planning on appealing his sentence. But when they told me that he'd died, it was a shock.

“It's weird having a call like that about someone who you don't love. If anything, I felt sad because he lived such a waste of a life. People tell me how much I look like my mum, which I love hearing. If I didn't have my grandparents, I don't know where I'd be. If I could talk to my mum again, I'd ask if she's proud of what I've done to continue to tell her story. Her life was snatched from her in such a brutal way - I didn't want to waste mine."