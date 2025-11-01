An American health watchdog says drug manufacturers have recalled more than 500,000 bottles of blood pressure medication over cancer fears.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the alert is over prazosin hydrochloride, which is feared to contain N-nitrosamine impurities, a cancer-causing chemical whichy can form during the manufacturing process.

The US Food and Drug Administration's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland | Issam Ahmed/AFP via Getty Images

Prazosin relaxes blood vessels to lower blood pressure and is also sometimes prescribed for nightmares and other sleep problems caused by post-traumatic stress disorder.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA of New Jersey and drugs distributor Amerisource Health Services issued nationwide recalls in October of more than 580,000 bottles of various strengths of prazosin capsules, says the FDA.

The FDA said in enforcement orders posted online that it has given the affected lots of the drug a Class II risk classification because some of the recalled medication may have nitrosamine impurities that are considered potentially cancer causing.

In the UK prazosin is available under the brands Hypovase and Minipress. There has been no UK recall issued.