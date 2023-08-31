More than 300,000 people were left without power after the Category 3 storm hit Florida, Georgia and South Carolina

Areas of the US state of Florida is in ruin today after Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend region yesterday morning.

The Category 3 storm, which had initially been feared to have been a Category 4, made landfall just before 8am local time on Wednesday 30 August. Battering winds of up to 125mph were recorded, while immense rainfall saw homes, buildings and neighbourhoods flooded out.

Power lines were also reportedly affected in the storm. More than 300,000 people have been left without power after Idalia tore through Florida before moving on to Georgia and South Carolina shortly after.

At least two people have died as a result of the storm conditions. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 59-year-old man from Gainesville after his vehicle hit trees during "extremely rainy conditions", and a 40-year-old man who lost control of his vehicle in the storm and hit a tree.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that search-and-rescue teams were already working to sift through the debris left behind for any survivors needing help. DeSantis's home was also reportedly impacted after a tree fell on his property only moment after he warned the public to be safe.

His wife, Casey DeSantis, confirmed that no one was injured and no family members were at home at the time of the incident. She added: "Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm."

The high winds across the region also contributed to fires. In the city of Perry, firefighters blazes were tackled at homes with one building reportedly "potentially" collapsing as a result.

Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, added that Madison County was also hit hard. He said: "They have a lot of debris on the ground and about 99% power outages."

Meanwhile two 911 emergency service lines were knocked off amid the storm. Mr Guthrie said that while there were some "minor backlogs" as a result, "there is no one in distress who has not been taken care of".