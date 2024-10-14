Hurricane Milton: Camera shows Florida cops trekking through alligator-infested swamp on rescue mission
The images were obtained from the Volusia Sheriff's office in Florida, in the US, on Saturday, October 12, with the sheriff's office saying: "Ride along with yesterday's high water rescue crew out in Samsula."
The police body cam footage shows one of the cops trudging through waist-high swamp water in alligator-infested Volusia County while pulling a small boat behind them.
They arrive at the home of the unnamed woman and ask her how she is doing before evacuating her in the boat, while joking that the ride would be like being in a gondola in Venice, Italy. US President Joe Biden has announced over $600m to repair the electric grid following the devastating Hurricane.
