Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This footage shows police officers in Florida wading through an alligator-infested swamp to rescue an elderly woman left stranded in her home after Hurricane Milton caused waters in the area to rise dramatically.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The images were obtained from the Volusia Sheriff's office in Florida, in the US, on Saturday, October 12, with the sheriff's office saying: "Ride along with yesterday's high water rescue crew out in Samsula."

Bodyworn camera shows cops braving alligator-infested swamp on rescue mission after Hurricane Milton, wading through floodwaters to save an elderly woman and her cats in Samsula, Florida on Saturday | @VolusiaSheriff/NX/CZ

The police body cam footage shows one of the cops trudging through waist-high swamp water in alligator-infested Volusia County while pulling a small boat behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They arrive at the home of the unnamed woman and ask her how she is doing before evacuating her in the boat, while joking that the ride would be like being in a gondola in Venice, Italy. US President Joe Biden has announced over $600m to repair the electric grid following the devastating Hurricane.