Californians are bracing for gusty winds and a heightened risk of wildfires, less than two weeks after the outbreak of deadly blazes that killed at least 27 people.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning of a “ particularly dangerous situation ” for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties from Monday afternoon (20 January) through Tuesday morning (21 January) due to low humidity and damaging Santa Ana winds. Gusts could peak at 70 mph along the coast and 100 mph in the mountains and foothills.

Windy weather and single-digit humidity are expected to linger through Thursday, said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. He said the fire risk is also elevated because the region has not seen rain since April.

Critical fire weather with wind gusts up to 60 mph was also forecast for Southern California communities stretching to San Diego on Monday and Tuesday, with residents urged to take steps to get ready to evacuate such as creating an emergency kit and keeping cars filled with at least a half tank of gas. A windblown dust and ash advisory was also issued, as high winds could disperse ash from existing fire zones across Southern California.

The warnings come as firefighters continue to battle two major blazes in the Los Angeles area, the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have destroyed more than 14,000 structures since they broke out during fierce winds on January 7. The Palisades fire was 52% contained on Sunday and the Eaton fire was 81% contained, according to fire officials.

Firefighters have made progress on the perimeter of the Palisades fire, which has blackened more than 37 square miles near the Pacific coast, but there are areas in the interior that continue to burn, said Dan Collins, a spokesperson for the Palisades fire incident. Mr Collins said: “There is always a possibility in a red flag warning something hot, or some type of burning material from the interior, could be perhaps whipped up and blown across the containment lines”.

While firefighters are fairly confident the Eaton fire further inland will remain contained, there are concerns a new fire could break out with vegetation especially dry for this time of year, said Carlos Herrera, an Eaton fire spokesperson. California Governor Gavin Newsom has positioned fire engines, water-dropping aircraft and hand crews across the region to enable a quick response should a new fire break out, according to the governor’s office of emergency services.

“This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California’s wildfire response strategy, reducing response times and containing fires before they escalate,” the office said. Damage estimates have continued to climb for the Palisades and Eaton fires nearly two weeks since they began. Inspectors have fanned out to check buildings and assess damages, but Mr Collins said it is impossible to know whether the remaining structures affected in the Palisades fire are intact.

Mr Collins added: “Our damage inspection teams have to inspect every structure within the fire perimeter. They’re about two-thirds of the way done.”