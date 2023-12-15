Jake Paul v Andre August: A look back at the YouTube star's boxing record so far - has he lost a fight yet?
Next up for Jake Paul is Andre August in Florida - the second professional boxer he has fought. Here's how he has got in in previous fights, including any losses
Love him or hate him, Jake Paul is the biggest draw in influencer boxing - and arguably one of the most famous faces in the sport overall. He's fought other YouTubers, some of the best former MMA fighters, and even a reality TV star.
And Jake, 26, is showing no sign of slowing down in the ring. Next up for him is Andre August - a professional cruiserweight boxer who will become only the second pro Jake Paul has traded punches with. His record stands at 10-1 with five knockouts.
The fight takes place tonight (Friday, December 15) at the Caribe Royal Orlando venue in Florida. Paul is expected to take to the ring against August at around 3:30am (December 16) GMT. The event will kick off shortly after midnight.
But what about Jake Paul's previous fights? Who has he beaten and has he lost any bouts yet? NationalWorld takes a closer look.
Deji (2018)
Before the YouTuber seriously took up his boxing mantle, he faced off with Deji, the little brother of British YouTuber and rapper KSI. The pair made their boxing debut on the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul 1 back in 2018.
Jake Paul won the match by stoppage in the fifth round.
AnEsonGib (2020)
Jake Paul would cement his status as an influencer-boxer with his next bout against British YouTube star AnEsonGib in 2020. This match was an easy one for the Paul who knocked out his opponent early on in the fight. In the first round, in fact.
Nate Robinson (2020)
Jake Paul would make more progress in his boxing career with his bout against NBA star Nate Robinson. A high-profile match between the basketball pro and Paul drew in a large internet audience - largely because it took place on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.
Paul knocked out his opponent again but this time in the second round.
Ben Askren (2021)
It seems Paul had made his mark in the sport now as bigger fighters came calling. Back in 2021, he stepped in the ring against former MMA fighter Ben Askren. This marked Jake’s first fight with a pro fighter, retired or not — and it set him up for another win.
Paul knocked out Askren in the first round of their April 2021 bout. But perhaps the biggest win was that according to Jake, the fight allegedly generated $65 million.
Tyron Woodley (2021)
Jake’s next biggest challenge would be his bout against former five-time UFC champ Tyron Woodley.
Jake ended up taking yet another victory over the seasoned combat sports vet, winning the bout by split decision after going the full eight rounds.
Tyron Woodley 2 (2021)
It seems Woodley felt he had a point to prove as Jake Paul ended up fighting him again in 2021 and got his long-awaited KO when he dropped Woodley out in the sixth round to finally settle the score.
Anderson Silva (2022)
In October 2022, Jake Paul had the biggest fight of his career thus far — stepping into the ring with Brazilian MMA star Anderson Silva.
The decision went to the officials after eight intense rounds — with Jake ultimately taking the win by unanimous decision.
Tommy Fury (2023)
A memorable one for British audiences. After multiple delays, Jake Paul finally stepped into the ring against Tommy Fury in February 2023.
Judges awarded Fury victory via scorecards, with a 74-75 for Paul and 2x 76-73 for Fury, resulting in an overall victory for the former Love Island man. A rematch is due to take place in the future.
Nate Diaz (2023)
Jake Paul battled with former UFC contender Nate Diaz on August 5, 2023, in a ten-round pro boxing match in Dallas, Texas. In round five, Paul knocked Diaz down with a powerful left hook, delivering the best punch of the night.
It went the distance though and in the end, Paul celebrated a massive win as he won by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91).
