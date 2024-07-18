Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

US President Joe Biden has paused his presidential campaign after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US leader, 81, has tested positive for the virus for a third time, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden has been vaccinated and boosted. The White House also confirmed that he is currently suffering from mild symptoms.

The Covid-19 diagnosis come as Biden battles pressure from both the public and his party to step aside in the US Presidential race as the Democrat’s candidate, with major concerns over his age. Worrying public appearances, including the moment he mistakenly called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky ‘President Putin’ on stage at the NATO summit, have led to concerns about his ability to carrying out the presidency for a second term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reference to his Covid-19 diagnosis, Biden tweeted a two-word statement, which read: “I’m sick.” However, he followed this up with a second tweet which read: “of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election”, adding a link to a campaign fundraiser.

Mr Jean-Pierre said that the president’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, confirmed that Biden had presented with respiratory symptoms, including a cough and a runny nose. He is said to have felt fine during the morning, but would later test positive.