Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 as White House confirms US President is displaying mild symptoms

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

18th Jul 2024, 6:31am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
US President Joe Biden has paused his presidential campaign after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The US leader, 81, has tested positive for the virus for a third time, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden has been vaccinated and boosted. The White House also confirmed that he is currently suffering from mild symptoms.

The Covid-19 diagnosis come as Biden battles pressure from both the public and his party to step aside in the US Presidential race as the Democrat’s candidate, with major concerns over his age. Worrying public appearances, including the moment he mistakenly called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky ‘President Putin’ on stage at the NATO summit, have led to concerns about his ability to carrying out the presidency for a second term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In reference to his Covid-19 diagnosis, Biden tweeted a two-word statement, which read: “I’m sick.” However, he followed this up with a second tweet which read: “of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election”, adding a link to a campaign fundraiser.

Mr Jean-Pierre said that the president’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, confirmed that Biden had presented with respiratory symptoms, including a cough and a runny nose. He is said to have felt fine during the morning, but would later test positive.

Related topics:Joe BidenCovid-19US PoliticsElection

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice