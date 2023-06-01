The US leader was addressing the graduating class of the Colorado Air Force Academy when he fell onstage

US President Joe Biden took a tumble during an Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden is 'fine' after taking a tumble onstage at an Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, a White House representative has said.

Concern was sparked after the US leader fell to the ground during the ceremony in Colorado on Thursday (1 June). Biden, 80, was addressing the graduating class and shaking hands with more than 900 graduates at the event.

After he fell to the ground, his security guards and Air Force personnel nearby helped the president to his feet.

Biden recently announced his intention to re-run for president in the 2024 election. However, some critics have raised concerns about the 80-year-old re-running for another four year term.

What happened to Joe Biden in Colorado Air Force ceremony?

The president attended the ceremony held to confirm the 2023 graduating class of the Colorado Air Force Academy. Biden was present onstage to hand each graduate their diploma and offer a salute to them.

According to reports, he had been standing on the stage for up to an hour and a half. He had handed out diplomas and saluted all 921 newly trained cadets.

US President Joe Biden takes a fall onstage at an Air Force graduation ceremony. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

During his address to the crowd, Biden told the graduated that the world "genuinely needs" them in the current climate. He also praised the diversity milestone of the graduating year - which saw the class made up of 29% female and 30% minority graduates - adding: "That's why we are strong".

After he handed the final diploma over, Biden moved to the side of the stage, where he fell to the ground. He was quickly surrounded by three people helping him to his feet. The president then returned to his seat unassisted.

The president appeared to point behind him, indicating that he had tripped on an item while crossing the stage. The White House press pool later confirmed that a black sandbag was in the path of Biden, saying: "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."