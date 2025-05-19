The husband of former Netflix star Joe Exotic has been deported to Mexico following his release from prison.

Jorge Marquez Flores, 33, was released from a Texas prison on Friday, May 16. He was immediately deported to Mexico upon his release, according to TMZ.

Joe, who starred in the 2020 smash hit Netflix documentary series Tiger King and its follow up series, married his fellow inmate in April 2025. The pair met behind bars and announced their engagement in October 2024.

Jorge was serving time for immigration-related issues, while Joe is currently serving a 21-year sentence for his involvement in the murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin. The story of the murder-for-hire plot is told in the first series of the Netflix docu-series.

The ‘Tiger King’ has spoken openly on social media about the threat of deportation Jorge faced upon his release. In a post from march 2024, he said: “You could deport him at some point, but if you let me go, we’ll both go to Mexico, which will save you the cost of deporting him and allow you to take care of me.

“No matter what happens, he’s my husband, and we’ll never abandon each other. This bond is that strong.”

Joe, 62, revealed in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He is currently serving time inside Federal Medical Centre, Fort Worth, where he is receiving treatment during his incarceration, and is scheduled for release in 2036.

He has been campaigning for his release or for his sentence to be reduced. In a recent Instagram post, Joe said: “[Jorge] has gotten me through so much fighting cancer under these conditions. All I pray to God for is Trump (to) allow me to enjoy a little life outside with him before it's too late. I love you Jorge you are my life. @realdonaldtrump.”