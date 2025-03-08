Kansas City Chiefs player Xavier Worthy arrested on domestic violence charge, held without bail
The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, 21, is accused of assaulting a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation, which suggests an allegation of choking. Law enforcement officials told TMZ that he remains in Williamson County Jail without bail as he awaits a court appearance later today.
The exact details of the incident have not been disclosed, but the charge is classified as a third-degree felony.
Worthy, who played in Super Bowl LIX, had 8 receptions for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 22–40 loss. Before joining the NFL, he had a standout freshman season at the University of Texas, breaking multiple school records.
He also set the 40-yard dash record at the 2024 NFL Combine with a time of 4.21 seconds. As a rookie in the 2024 season, he recorded 59 receptions for 638 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Worthy is engaged to Tia Jones, who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials. They became more public throughout 2024. The pair announced their engagement in July of that year and Jones cheered on her fiancé as he made his NFL debut two months later.
