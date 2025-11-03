Two young girls were injured after they were thrown from a Ferris wheel at a Louisiana festival on Saturday 1 November.

The two girls, around the age of 11, fell off the ride at the Harvest Festival in New Roads just before noon, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said. Both were taken to the Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge for their injuries. Though the extend of injuries were not disclosed, they are expected to survive.

After the incident all the rides at the Harvest Festival were temporarily shut down. The Louisiana State Fire Marshals inspected the rides, and all were reopened except the Ferris wheel, which remains shuttered.

Video of the incident suggests that a mechanical failure in the part holding the children in their seat may be to blame, the sheriff said. The fire marshals are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday is to celebrate agriculture and community and includes food, live music and rides, according to its website. The current conditions of the girls have not been released.

Festival goers described chaos erupting after screams rang out near the ride. Eddie Jones said he had just bought tickets and was waiting in line when he heard the sound of “bodies falling.”

“We were in line to buy tickets to the Ferris wheel, and I heard a girl scream,” Jones told CBS affiliate WAFB. He said he saw the two girls on the metal platform beneath the ride, injured and bleeding.