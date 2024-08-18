Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Haley Marie Ryan was arrested after a video showed her allegedly screaming at and hitting her child.

The video went viral on social media. Haley Marie Ryan, 21, from Ohio, faces one count of endangering children after she was filmed during the severe abuse, according to authorities.

She was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon (14 August) following "several" complaints and "notifications" about the disturbing video. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office described the video as "disturbing", showing "a mother screaming at and hitting her child."

Ryan was initially held in jail with formal charges pending, but since then, at least one charge has been filed. Officials said more charges could be forthcoming.

In the video shared online, Ryan is seen leaning over a cot, yelling loudly at the baby boy lying inside. The woman then pulls back with at least one of her arms and appears to repeatedly slap or hit something inside the cot, reports the Mirror US.

The video doesn't clearly show whether the woman made contact with the child. She then storms away and at some point, the person filming the video - believed to be the father's child - then goes on to check on the boy.

The sheriff's office wrote in a press release: "This afternoon our office received several notifications regarding a disturbing video of a mother screaming at and hitting her child. Through diligent work from MCSO detectives and Dayton Police Department, the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Haley Ryan, was located and booked into jail with formal charges pending.

“The child is safe and in the custody of Children's Services. We want to thank the community for bringing this to our attention. Please remember, if you see something, say something!"

The child is now safe and in the custody of Montgomery County Children's Service. It is alleged that the incident happened at the baby's father's apartment in Harrison Township in the Cincinnati metro area. Ryan is scheduled for a court appearance on August 21.