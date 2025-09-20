Armed man detailed at Charlie Kirk memorial site: Who are Charlie Kirk’s parents?

President Donald Trump and Erika Kirk are amongst the speakers at Charlie Kirk’s memorial.

Charlie Kirk’s memorial service is taking place on State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday September 21. It has now been reported that an armed man was detained at the memorial site on Friday September 19.

On Saturday September 20, Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "The U.S. Secret Service in coordination with local law enforcement in Glendale, Arizona, is investigating an individual who was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior at State Farm Stadium.”

Anthony Guglielmi also said: "The U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement are investigating the circumstances as to why he was at the location.”

A federal source familiar with the investigation also told Fox News that:“This guy is a former deputy sheriff out of Idaho. He came and identified himself with expired credentials. They are going through his background and trying to figure out what he was up to there.” The armed man who has been detained has not been named.

Who is speaking at Charlie Kirk’s memorial?

President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk are speaking. Other speakers include:

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller

U.S. Ambassador to India nominee Sergio Gor

Charlie Kirk’s memorial service is taking place on Sunday September 21 at State Farm Stadium which is located in Glendale, Arizona. Doors open at 8am and the program is at 11am. The time in the UK will be 4pm for doors opening and 10pm for the program.

Who are Charlie Kirk’s parents?

According to The Times, “Kirk grew up in the Chicago suburbs, the son of an architect, Robert Kirk, who worked on Trump Tower in Manhattan, and Kimberly, a mental health counsellor. Both have largely kept out of the spotlight.”