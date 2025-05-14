Erik and Lyle Menendez are now eligible for parole after a Los Angeles judge has reduced their sentence.

Judge Michael Jesic has reduced the sentence of Erik and Lyle Menendez, making them eligible for parole. After they were convicted of the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez at their Beverly Hills home in 1989, the brothers both received life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In 2024, George Gascon, the then Los Angeles district attorney, asked a judge to change the sentence of Lyle (now 57) and Erik (now 54) from life without the possibility of parole to 50 years to life. Judge Michael Jesic said: “I’m not saying they should be released; it’s not for me to decide,” and went on to say that “I do believe they’ve done enough in the past 35 years that they should get that chance.”

In a statement to court on Tuesday May 13., 2025, Lyle Menendez said: “I killed my mom and dad. I make no excuses and also no justification. The impact of my violent actions on my family… is unfathomable.”

One vocal celebrity supporter of the Menendez brothers has been Kim Kardashian, in October 2024, she shared a post on her Instagram account which read: “It’s time for the Menendez brothers to be freed.

“ We are all products of our experiences. They shape who we were, who we are, and who we will be. Physiologically and psychologically, time changes us, and I doubt anyone would claim to be the same person they were at 18. I know I’m not! You think you know the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez. I certainly thought I did.

“The entirety of my personal essay on the Menendez Brothers is on the link in my bio or at @nbcnews.”

Only a month before she shared her post about the Menendez brothers on Instagram, Kim Kardashian visited them in prison along with sister Khloe Kardashian, mum Kris Jenner, film producer Scott Budnick and Cooper Koch who played the role of Erik in the Netflix biopic series: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

What happened to the house Jose and Kitty Menendez were murdered in?

At the time of their death Jose and Kitty Menendez were renting the home they were murdered in. In 1993, the Menendez mansion was bought by William Link, co-creator of Murder, She Wrote and he subsequently sold it to Samuel Delug. According to the Robb Report , “longtime owner Samuel Delug has just unloaded the place for exactly $17 million—a discount off the nearly $20 million ask, but still more than quadruple what the local businessman paid for the house back in 2001. The new owners, per records, are the Lahijanis, a wealthy Iranian family based in Beverly Hills.”

For those of you who are curious about the Menendez mansion, it reportedly comprises 9000 square feet of living space, has a detached guest house, a swimming pool and was built in 1927. It was remodelled first in the 1970s and then a decade later.

The Beverly Hills house has been described as a ‘Mediterranean-style mansion’ and features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a wine cellar with a tasting room is also included. Outside amenities include a swimming pool and tennis court.