China is investigating claims that one of its spy satellites was flown over US airspace. American officials said on Thursday (2 February) that an alleged spy balloon had been observed over US airspace, but that the Pentagon had opted against shooting it down owing to the possibility that flying debris could potentially injure people on the ground.
The US says that it has a "very high confidence" that it was a Chinese high-altitude balloon flying over key sites to gather information, a senior defence official has told reporters.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning responded by saying China is a “responsible country” which has “always strictly abided by international laws” and “has no intention to violate the territory and airspace of any sovereign countries”.
Here is everything you need to know about the incident.
What happened?
Brig Gen Patrick Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, provided a brief statement on the issue, saying that the government has continued to track the balloon. He said it was “travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground”.
One of the locations where the balloon was spotted was Montana, home to Malmstrom Air Force Base, one of the country's three nuclear missile silo fields. The balloon’s altitude and length of time it lingered over a location was concerning, the official added.
Fighter jets, including F-22s, were placed on alert to shoot down the balloon at the White House's request. The Pentagon ultimately advised against taking down the balloon, saying that even though it was flying over a sparsely populated area of Montana, its size could still result in a large enough debris field to endanger people on the ground.
The official would not specify the size of the balloon but said it was big enough that commercial pilots could see it despite its high altitude. A photograph of a large white balloon lingering over the area was captured by the Billings Gazette, though the Pentagon would not confirm if that was the surveillance balloon.
All air traffic at the Billings, Montana, Logan International Airport was placed on a temporary ground stop on Wednesday (1 February) as the military provided options to the White House.
How has China responded?
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said China is “looking into and verifying the situation and hope that both sides can handle this together calmly and carefully.” Mao said people should not judge “before we have a clear understanding of the facts.”
Mao also said during a daily briefing she had no information about whether a planned trip to China by US secretary of state Antony Blinken will proceed next week as planned.
Blinken is due to arrive in China on Friday, becoming the highest ranking US official to visit since the Covid pandemic began. He will arrive amid a sharp downturn in relations between Beijing and Washington over trade, Taiwan, human rights and China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.