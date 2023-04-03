CNN has said the ‘the need for the broadest possible public access cannot be overstated’

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence, according to two people with knowledge of the case who spoke to the Associated Press last week.

They discussed the information under the condition of anonymity, as it is not yet public knowledge. As is customary in New York prior to an arraignment, the indictment remains sealed; even Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina has not yet seen the charges.

But will viewers around the world be able to tune in for the historic court appearance, and what time exactly is it scheduled for? Here is everything you need to know.

What time is Trump’s hearing?

Television cameras around the federal courthouse in New York City in 2001 (Photo: Spencer Platt/Newsmakers)

Trump will appear before a judge for an afternoon arraignment on Tuesday 4 April. The Manhattan hearing is currently scheduled for 2.15pm (7.15pm BST).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former president is expected to fly to New York on Monday and stay at his Trump Tower in Manhattan overnight, according to people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Trump’s travel.

He is expected to report to the courthouse early on Tuesday morning, where he will be fingerprinted and have a mug shot taken. Investigators will complete arrest paperwork and check to see if he has any outstanding criminal charges or warrants. That all happens away from the public.

Secret Service agents will escort him through the booking process at the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the person said. Once the booking is complete, Trump will appear before a judge. He is not expected to be put in handcuffs, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Will it be on TV?

At the time of writing, Trump’s court hearing is not expected to be televised or broadcast on television live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That could change though, with several prominent US media outlets - including CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal - requesting authorisation to broadcast Trump’s anticipated court appearance.

In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan – who will preside over the historic hearing - the organisations argued that the “gravity” of the proceeding means “the need for the broadest possible public access cannot be overstated.”

They are asking for a “limited number of photographers, videographers, and radio journalists to be present at the arraignment,” and said they are making “this limited request for audio-visual coverage in order to ensure that the operations of the Court will not be disrupted in any way.”

Merchan is expected to issue an order today (3 April) on camera access in the courtroom. On Sunday, he requested that any issues or objections to the media outlets’ request to broadcast the arraignment from lawyers for Trump and for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office be submitted by 1pm (6pm BST) the following day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whatever happens, there is sure to be a huge amount of press coverage from around the courthouse, with images beamed live across the world. Trump’s campaign has also said that the former president will deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after returning from Manhattan.

As to what time that may be, the unprecedented nature of the events means a prediction is hard to make. Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina has said that there are still unanswered questions regarding many aspects of the arraignment.