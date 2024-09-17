Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 17-year-old cheerleader who wowed audiences on America’s Got Talent has been found dead under a bridge in California following a suspected suicide.

Emily Gold, a dancer and cheerleader at Los Osos High School in California, was found dead underneath a bridge at around 11.52pm on Friday, September 13. California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez told PEOPLE Magazine: "When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 year old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210. The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police are appealing for anyone with any information or any witnesses to contact cops to help with the investigation.

Gold had only weeks ago reached the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent as part of the Los Osos High School dance team. The group even won a standing ovation for their impressive performance, with Simon Cowell praising the dance troupe’s energy onstage.

He told Gold and the group: "It was absolutely brilliant. What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship.”

The high school senior’s death had saddened both fans of the show and members of her school community. A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up to help support Gold’s family following her sudden death.

Fundraiser organiser Jeanette Fierro said: “With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses.” At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised almost $35,000 of the $60,000 target.