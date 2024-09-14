Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballerina Michaela DePrince, who starred in Beyonce's music video, has died at the age of 29.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michaela appeared on the American version of Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing With the Stars, when she was just 17-years-old. Her time on the show led to her starring in pop star Beyoncé’s Lemonade video in the segment called Hope. The dancer first gained recognition on the programme First Position.

It followed Michaela and other young dancers as they prepared for the Youth America Grand Prix dance competition. Michaela shared her inspiring story of escaping systemic violence in Sierra Leone, Africa to become a world-class dancer. She was born in Mabinty Mangura and grew up in an orphanage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michaela was underfed and treated poorly before she was adopted by an American couple at the age of four. The dancer then spent her childhood in New Jersey where she trained as a ballerina. Throughout her career, Michaela was an advocate for children in war zones.

Ballerina Michaela DePrince, who starred in Beyonce's music video, has died at the age of 29. (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre) | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

She had vitiligo, which is a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes patches of skin to lose colour or pigment. Michaela became a voice for others with the condition.

Her team announced her passing on Instagram as they said: "With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond. Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength.

“Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places." Her cause of death remains unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have poured in for Michaela following the tragic news. One person said: "I remember watching the documentary first position over and over again. I loved her story. I’ve followed her ever since. She was a beautiful dancer."

Another added: "I always hoped to meet her. Truly such an inspiration. Her legacy will live on."