Nine shot at Florida's Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Memorial Day

The mass shooting took place on Monday afternoon (29 May)

Yet another mass shooting has been declared in the US after at least nine people - including children - were shot at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. The incident took place on Monday afternoon (29 May).

Victims of the event, which includes four minors between the ages of 1-17 and five adults between 25-65, have been rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital.

Police have asked people to avoid the area from Johnson to Garfield Streets as well as that of Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, which remains closed.

Hollywood mayor Josh Levy paid tribute in a post on Facebook which reads: "Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting

Here is what you need to know about the shooting in Florida, including the condition of the victims and whether or not anyone has been arrested.

What happened at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk?

Hollywood Police have confirmed that they had received calls about multiple people who were shot near Johnson Street after two groups of people got into an altercation that led to gunfire.

Videos showcasing the aftermath of the shooting have been circulating social media channels, including one from the city of Hollywood's live feed of the beach which appeared to show people running away and seeking cover after gunshots were fired.

While pictures taken by a mobile phone also show paramedics attending to the multiple injured people at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

A bystander who was in the area told NBC: "I heard like three gunshots and I just see a wave of people running off, like screaming and running out".

What is the condition of the victims of the shooting?

Out of the nine people injured by the Memorial Day weekend shooting, one of them is in surgery. The other victims are understood to remain in stable condition.

Has anyone connected to the shooting been arrested by police?