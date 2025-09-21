Charlie Kirk’s memorial service is taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

President Donald Trump has been photographed leaving the White House to travel to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. Along with Erika Kirk, President Donald Trump will be amongst the speakers at the memorial service.

Other speakers include White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Donald Trump Jr. will also be speaking as will Tucker Carlson, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and U.S. Ambassador to India nominee Sergio Gor.

How to watch Charlie Kirk's memorial service, can you watch on YouTube, could it be delayed due to traffic?

Along with Chris Tomlin, Phil Wickham, Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe Carnes, American singer-songwriter and guitarist, Brandon Lake will be leading a time of worship during Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

How to watch Charlie Kirk’s memorial service

Could Charlie Kirk’s memorial service be delayed?

Doors are opening at 8am, which is 4pm UK time, however, it has now added in brackets on the Turning Point USA website the word tentative in brackets next to the 8am Arizona time. The program is set to start at 11am which is 7pm (UK time.).

However, the BBC has reported that “thousands of people are stuck in traffic heading to the stadium. Many are jumping out of cars and walking towards the venue. We’re told each car is undergoing security sweeps at the entrance, which is why the traffic is moving so slowly.”

This could mean Charlie Kirk’s memorial service could be delayed.