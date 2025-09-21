Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump will be speaking at Charlie Kirk’s memorial.

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump shared a proclamation on the White House’s website which read: “As a mark of respect for the memory of Charlie Kirk, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, September 14, 2025.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

“IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this tenth day of September, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-five, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and fiftieth.”

Three days ago, Erika Kirk took to Instagram and said: “You loved witnessing excellence.

“It’s why you loved sports so much. You loved watching the best of the best perform at the level of greatness God intended for them.

“When we first started dating, we went to the basketball court to shoot around. I loved seeing you in that element because time was irrelevant. It was just us, the sound of sneakers squeaking and jump shots. We bonded over how Jordan was the GOAT and you told me about your basketball days in high school and I told you about my basketball days in college. Just two athletes escaping the demands of the world for a minute.

Brandon Lake performs onstage for the 11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

“I remember seeing on your wrist a red bracelet. You never took it off, it said “work harder, be better.” And everyday you did just that. Years later, one day after an event on campus a student asked you about your bracelet, and you gave it to them. I have no idea who that student was or where they are today, but I have no doubt they’re working harder and being better, because you set the tone.

“This is one of the last photos taken of you before you were murdered. I look at it and can’t help but see excellence. You’re in your element. You’re in athlete mode. Training for this exact moment, mind, body, and soul. To me, this is your “Jordan” photo. Permanently etched in time, held in my heart, as I admire your greatness. Forever.

“I pray you’ve had the most amazing week in Heaven @charliekirk1776 I love you.”

What time is Charlie Kirk’s memorial?

When it comes to the details of Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, doors are opening at 8am, which is 4pm UK time, however, it has now added in brackets on the Turning Point USA website the word tentative in brackets next to the 8am Arizona time. The program is set to start at 11am which is 7pm (UK time.).

Who is Brandon Lake?

Brandon Lake is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist who is also known as a Christian music artist. Along with Chris Tomlin, Phil Wickham, Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe Carnes, Brandon Lake will be leading a time of worship during Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.