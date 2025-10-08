Joan Kennedy, the first wife of Sen.Ted Kennedy, has passed away in her sleep at the age of 89.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GoLocalProv published an obituary announcing the death of Joan Kennedy, the first wife of Sen.Ted Kennedy. The obituary read: “Joan Bennett Kennedy, former wife of the late Senator Edward M. Kennedy (D-MA), classical pianist, music teacher, and advocate for mental health and addiction services, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 8, 2025, at the age of 89.

The obituary also read that “Playing the piano instantly became her trademark while campaigning with the Kennedys, where she would frequently open political rallies and warm up the crowd with her piano serenades. After her divorce from Senator Kennedy in 1982, she moved from Washington to Boston to escape the media spotlight, pursue a Master’s Degree in Musical Education from Lesley University, become a music teacher, and focus on her new sobriety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joan Bennett Kennedy, has died at 89. Joan Bennett Kennedy, the first wife of US Senator Ted Kennedy, attends the dedication of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston, Massachusetts, March 30, 2015. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

In a statement to the Cape Cod Times, Joan Kennedy’s son, the former Rhode Island U.S. Rep. Patrick Joseph Kennedy said: “Besides being a loving mother, talented musician, and instrumental partner to my father as he launched his successful political career, Mom was a powerful example to millions of people with mental health conditions. She will be missed not just by the entire Kennedy Family, but by the arts community in the City of Boston and the many people whose lives that she touched.”

Joan Kennedy, the first wife of Ted Kennedy, was married to him from 1958 to 1982. Ted Kennedy, the brother of former President John F. Kennedy and former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, died in 2009.

When he passed away, his family released a statement which read: “Edward M. Kennedy — the husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle we loved so deeply – died late Tuesday night at home in Hyannis Port.

“We’ve lost the irreplaceable center of our family and joyous light in our lives, but the inspiration of his faith, optimism, and perseverance will live on in our hearts forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thank everyone who gave him care and support over this last year, and everyone who stood with him for so many years in his tireless march for progress toward justice, fairness and opportunity for all.

“He loved this country and devoted his life to serving it. He always believed that our best days were still ahead, but it’s hard to imagine any of them without him.”

Who are Joan Kennedy’s children?

Joan Kennedy and Ted Kennedy had three children: Kara, Ted Jr. and Patrick. Kara Kennedy died in 2011 at the age of 51 whilst working out in a gym. People magazine reported at the time that “In 2003, she had a malignant tumor removed from her lungs. According to her brother Patrick, the cancer treatment “took quite a toll on her and weakened her physically. Her heart gave out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1973, Joan and Ted Kennedy’s son Ted Kennedy Jr. had to have his right leg amputated because of cancer. The New York Times reported at the time that “Young Kennedy's right leg was amputated above the knee, although the malignant growth, discovered only last week, was below the knee.”

According to Ted Kennedy Jr.’s website, “Ted has lived in Branford for more than 20 years with his wife, Katherine “Kiki” Kennedy, M.D., an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University and an environmental activist. They have two children, Kiley and Teddy.”

Patrick Kennedy is the former Rhode Island U.S. Rep. In 2018, he and his wife Amy welcomed their fifth child.