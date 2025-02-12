Many celebrities have lost their lives after being involved in tragic plane accidents.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrities include a popular American basketball player and a beloved country singer. Just this week, the plane owned by frontman of band Motley Crue, Vince Neil, crashed at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.

Luckily the popular singer was not on the plane at the time. But sadly, the pilot was killed and three others were injured - including Neil’s girlfriend. Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Folio said one person was killed, two were critically injured and one was in stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listed below are the celebrities that have sadly lost their lives after being involved in plane crashes.

John F. Kennedy Jr.

President John F. Kennedy's only son, John F. Kennedy Jr. died aged 38 when the small plane he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha's Vineyard on July 16, 1999. His wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and sister-in-law Lauren Bessette also died in the crash.

President John F. Kennedy's only son, John F. Kennedy Jr. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Patsy Cline

Country singer Patsy Cline died at age 30 on March 5, 1963, after the plane she was traveling in crashed while flying back to Nashville from a show in Kansas City, Kansas. Three others died alongside her, including her manager Ramsey 'Randy' Dorris Hughes – who was also the pilot – and musicians Harold Franklin 'Hankshaw' Hawkins and Llody Estel 'Cowboy' Copas.

Otis Redding

Otis Redding died just three days after recording his hit song (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay. He was just 26. The singer and four members of his band died on December 10, 1967, when their chartered plane crashed into Lake Monona in Maddison, Wisconsin, after traveling from Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaliyah

Singer Aaliyah was just 22 when she died in a plane crash in the Bahamas after filming her music video Rock the Boat on August 25, 2001. The small twin-engine Cessna 402B she was traveling in crashed shortly after take-off, killing Aaliyah and five others instantly; three other passengers died of their injuries the next day.

Buddy Holly

Buddy Holly's death has been immortalized by Don McLean's song "American Pie" in which he sings about "the day that music died", referring to the plane crash on February 3, 1959, which killed Buddy, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. 'The Big Bopper' Richardson. Shortly after taking off from the airport in Clear Lake, Iowa, after finishing a leg of the Winter Dance Party tour, the single-engine plane encountered bad weather on a flight to Fargo, North Dakota, and crashed in a cornfield.

Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, at the age of 41. The late NBA star died alongside his daughter, 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, and seven others whilst traveling to a basketball training session in California.