The parents of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost two weeks, after allegedly running away to meet people she had been talking to online, have hired a private investigator to find her.

Katie Hong, from Fremont, California, went missing on Friday July 25. The teen left home to meet with people she met online, according to local press. She left a note behind and took her computer, and hasn’t been active online since she disappeared.

The 16-year-old was known for being very active on online gaming platforms, Fremont Police Department said, and she had several accounts across various platforms. She particularly enjoyed using the chatting app Discord which is popular platform for gamers.

She was last seen at 6.21pm on July 25 wearing a navy blue jacket, grey joggers, and carrying red Patagonia backpack, police said. She left her house on Queens Park Court carrying her computer and monitor and was captured on CCTV walking alone to Irvington Community Park in Fremont, according to police.

Katie’s phone was found in the park which means that detectives are unable to track her whereabouts through the phone’s GPS location. The reason why her phone was left remains unclear at this time.

Fremont Police Department said in a statement: “Katie was seen on multiple surveillance cameras walking alone from her residence on Queens Park Court on July 25th between 6:11 p.m. and 6:21 p.m. to Irvington Community Park.”

16-year-old Katie Hong has been missing since Friday July 25 after allegedly running away to meet people she had been talking to online. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

“The last time Katie was seen on surveillance video was walking through the gas station on the corner of Blacow Road and Grimmer Blvd, walking south towards the Irvington Community Park. The last location of record for Katie’s phone is at Irvington Community Park around the time depicted on video surveillance.”

No one has seen or heard from Katie since then. She has now been classified by police as an at-risk runaway juvenile. Her parents have also hired a private investigator to help look for her after a GoFundMe page for that purpose, set up by a family friend, reached more than $60,000.

On Tuesday afternoon, (August 5), Police Lieutenant Calvin Tang told local TV station KRON4: “There’s a high level of concern right now. Katie is 16 years old. She’s never run away from home (before). More importantly, we haven’t heard from her in 11 days. Based on those cumulative factors, there is a significant risk of safety for Katie.”

Police have been unable to identify the people who Katie met online. The local police statement continues: “Information obtained through search warrants and court orders has not yielded information in learning who Katie may be with. Analysis at this time does not suggest Katie has had previous physical encounters with these online screen names.”

In the note that she left at home, Katie said her plan was to run away, police said. The police statement went on: “The note expressed an intention of ‘running away’ and to potentially meet with individuals known only by online screen names.”

Katie’s parents, who are both deaf, have now hired a private investigator to work alongside the police to find their daughter. The money for the service was raised via a GoFundMe page called Help Bring Katie Home, set up by family friend James Han. On the page, he wrote that the teen’s mum and dad would both be taking a leave of absence from work so they could also look for their daughter day and night.

On the page, Katie was also described as a “beloved” member of her community. James went on to say: “Katie is a vibrant, intelligent, and beautiful young woman. Her smile lights up every room, and she has always been mature beyond her years. As the daughter of two deaf parents, Katie has played an essential and selfless role in our family, always helping, always supporting, always loving.”

The GoFundMe page had aimed to raise $50,000 for the PI. At the time of writing, on the morning of Tuesday August 6, more than $64,000 has been raised, with donations will coming in. A note on the page reads that any additional funds will be given to non-profit organisations that focuses on finding and rescuing missing children.

Anyone who sees Katie Hong, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Fremont Police Investigations Unit at 510-790-6900. You can also text “Tip FremontPD” followed by your message to 888-777, or send tips through the police department’s website.