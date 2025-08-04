A large-scale search operation is underway in northern Greece to locate a British woman who disappeared from Ofrynio beach in Kavala while her husband was reportedly asleep nearby.

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, was last seen wearing a two-piece beaded swimsuit, yellow beach shoes, and red sunglasses, according to local authorities. She had been visiting the beach with her Greek husband and is believed to have vanished without a trace while he was sleeping. Her personal belongings were reportedly left untouched at the beach.

“There are still no signs as to whether she went missing on land or sea but right now there are no plans either to end this search,” a source told The Sun. “We are not at that stage.”

A spokesperson for the Greek coast guard confirmed that Bourda had been “residing temporarily” in the city of Serres and was believed to also have a home in the UK. “There are coast guard boats and private boats out looking for her,” the official added.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert after failing to locate her, stating that there were "no signs of her" and that her "life is in danger." The British embassy in Greece also released an alert notice confirming her disappearance on August 1 and reiterating the urgency of the situation.

“Michele Ann BOURDA went missing on 01/08/2025 at the beach of Ofrynio in Kavala,” the alert reads. “On the day she went missing, she was wearing a swimsuit with decorative stones, yellow water shoes, and red plastic sunglasses. Her life is in danger.”

The beach area where she disappeared is surrounded by crops, residential buildings, and a large reservoir, complicating the ongoing search efforts.

There have been several recent incidents involving British tourists in Greece, including cases of disappearances and sudden deaths. In late June, a 60-year-old British man went missing on the island of Karpathos. His rental car was later found abandoned in the Korfasia area, and a joint police and coast guard search is ongoing.

Just last week, a 73-year-old British tourist died while relaxing on a sun lounger in Agia Paraskevi, Skiathos, after efforts to revive him failed. Earlier this month, a 68-year-old British man was found dead after reportedly losing consciousness while swimming on Rhodes, and in August last year, a 71-year-old British tourist was pulled from the sea unconscious.