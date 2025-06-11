A popular holiday hotspot is set to bring in new rules in July.

The municipal council of Albufeira in Portugal has announced its new code of conduct aimed at bringing unruly behaviour under control. It is due to come into force in July, and will introduce fines for public nudity or sex, and wearing bikinis outside of bathing areas.

According to local news outlet Portugal Resident, a growing number of residents are saying that Albufeira is turning into “a drug and drinking paradise”. One resident told the news outlet: “If no action is taken, it will be a no-go area for many people. It’s a shame to see Albufeira go in this direction. I’m thinking of leaving the area.”

The new rules in Albufeira come after two British tourists have died in the holiday hotspot. These tragic cases have brought Albufeira under further scrutiny.

One British tourist was found dead in Albufeira on the same day the body of a missing Scottish man was discovered in the same area. The tourist, a man in his early twenties, is believed to have died following a “drunk” fall down steps in the Algarve resort town last Wednesday (4 June), reported Correio da Manha.

According to the Portuguese newspaper, the tourist was found at the bottom of steps on Avenida da Liberdade in Albufeira's Old Town. He had been reported as missing shortly before 7am.

A FCDO spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities.” It comes after the body of missing Scottish tourist Greg Monks was found in the Cerro de Aguia area on the same day on Wednesday 4 June.

The 38-year-old Glaswegian went missing on 28 May after travelling to Albufeira with his friends for a five-day stag do. Mr Monks was last seen at 3.27am near the Cerro de Aguia area, more than an hour's walk from the Albufeira Strip, where he is believed to have left his friends. Authorities said a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.