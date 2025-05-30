A British man has been reported missing in Albufeira, Portugal, while on a stag do with friends in the holiday hotspot.

The Glasgow man Greg Monks had last been seen in the Portuguese party resort of Albufeira during a first night out. His sister wrote on an Albufeira expat site: “My brother has not been since Tuesday evening. If you are currently there and have any information place contact me with any info.”

She described his disappearance as “completely out of character.” She also confirmed her brother’s disappearance had been reported to the British Embassy as well as police and his hotel.

Alison Meechan Fraser, from Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, subsequently confirmed the 38-year-old had been reported missing and police were looking for him. She said: “He was with a group of friends. All the other boys are at the accommodation.

“They all arrived Tuesday, went on a night out and none of them have seen him since late Tuesday/early Wednesday. It’s out of character, he’s 38 and named Greg.”

Greg had checked into the Novochoro Apartments, a tourist resort consisting of 31 units, shortly before he went missing. Well-placed sources said the GNR police force in Albufeira was leading the search for Mr Monks.

Another friend posted on Facebook saying: “Hi my brother and friends are in Portugal for a stag, and one of the boys has gone missing. All frantic with worry, as this is out of character. Can you please share with family and friends and hope Greg Monks is found safe.”