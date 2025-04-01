Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A female tourist was reportedly raped and murdered by three men at a resort in an island in the Philippines after attending a wedding there.

Michaela Mickova, 23, a Slovak carer living in Berlin, Germany, had travelled to the paradise island of Boracay to attend a friend's wedding on March 8. She was last seen around 1pm wearing a red top and green hat, according to a missing person's poster police handed out, offering a reward of £670 for information to locate Michaela.

Michaela was found dead on March 12, with her body lying half-naked in an abandoned chapel on the Philippines island. The coroner said she was raped and beaten to death, according to local media.

Three men are now in custody after the first one, aged 28, was arrested by chance during a drug raid and told on his two accomplices while in prison, the Philippine Star reports. The man said the trio met Michaela as she was taking photos on the night she died.

A female tourist was reportedly raped and murdered by three men at a resort in an island in the Philippines after attending a wedding there. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

The men then reportedly beat her unconscious with a piece of wood, dragged her into the abandoned chapel and raped her there before getting a drink together. Michaela's friend has started a GoFundMe page to raise money to bring Michaela's body back to her family in Slovakia and cover the funeral costs.

The friend paid tribute, writing: 'Michaela has lived and worked in Berlin, Germany and, as a caregiver in CareArbeit, has given many people in Berlin a lot of charity, support, joy and her smile. She is very much missed everywhere.

“I wish for nothing more than that my beloved friend is alive, but she's been taken from us forever. I want to support her family at least with this appeal for donations. I hope that the investigation will be completed soon so that Michaela can be buried in her hometown, we can say goodbye and she can rest in peace, and justice will be done.”