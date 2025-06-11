A second British tourist has been found dead in the popular holiday hotspot Albufeira in Portugal.

The British tourist was found dead in Albufeira on the same day the body of a missing Scottish man was discovered in the same area. The tourist, a man in his early twenties, is believed to have died following a “drunk” fall down steps in the Algarve resort town last Wednesday (4 June), reported Correio da Manha.

According to the Portuguese newspaper, the tourist was found at the bottom of steps on Avenida da Liberdade in Albufeira's Old Town. He had been reported as missing shortly before 7am.

The death was confirmed at the scene by the National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM), but the results of the autopsy have not been made public. Local police are understood to have ruled out any link to a crime, said Correio da Manha.

A second British tourist has been found dead in the popular holiday hotspot Albufeira in Portugal. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

A FCDO spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities.” It comes after the body of missing Scottish tourist Greg Monks was found in the Cerro de Aguia area on the same day on Wednesday 4 June.

The 38-year-old Glaswegian went missing on 28 May after travelling to Albufeira with his friends for a five-day stag do. Mr Monks was last seen at 3.27am near the Cerro de Aguia area, more than an hour's walk from the Albufeira Strip, where he is believed to have left his friends. Authorities said a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.