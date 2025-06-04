A body has been found in Portugal during the search for missing Scottish tourist Greg Monks, according to Portuguese media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While formal identification has not yet taken place, the discovery has prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media from those who knew the 38-year-old Glaswegian.

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã reported that the body was found at the bottom of a ravine, “a long way from the spot where he was last seen.” Portugal’s Polícia Judiciária are reported to be at the scene. Police in Portugal have yet to confirm the identity of the body, and all possibilities remain open, including the chance that the death was accidental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monks was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday 28 May, after a night out in Albufeira, where he had travelled with friends for a stag do. He was spotted at around 3:27am in the Cerro de Águia area, more than an hour’s walk from the popular tourist Strip where he had been drinking.

According to The Sun, Monks told friends he was heading back to his holiday apartment before he vanished. His sister Jillian told Sky News that the family became alarmed when he failed to return. “We were contacted on Wednesday afternoon asking if there was any way we could track his phone because he hadn't come home from the night before. This immediately raised alarm bells. It’s just not like him. He wouldn’t normally do something like this.”

A body has been found in Portugal during the search for missing Scottish tourist Greg Monks, according to Portuguese media. | Facebook

When the family arrived in Portugal, local police told them CCTV footage had captured Greg twice in the surrounding residential area, according to Jillian. He was last seen near rough terrain including cliffs and rocky outcrops.

“He deserves to be found, he deserves to be looked for, we need him home,” Jillian said before the discovery. “He's a big part of our family, and it's just unimaginable if he's just lying somewhere and we can't find him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg’s other sister, Carlyn, added: “As a family, we're worried sick. It's just so unlike him, but myself and Jillian are just trying to hold each other up back home.” Describing him as “a real family man,” Jillian said: “I know that if he could phone us or reach out to us, he would, he wouldn't put us through this.”

Tributes have already been paid to Monks as news of the body’s discovery spreads.

Yolanda Morgana, a friend, wrote on Missing Person Greg Monks - Albufeira, Portugal: “My deepest condolences to Greg's family and friends, my heart breaks for you. I am destroyed. 💔 I was so close to him and I couldn't get over those huge rocks. I am SO, SO SORRY 😭 Rest in Peace Greg 🙏”

Another user, Hannah Lauren, posted: “Thinking of Greg’s family and friends 💚 I can’t imagine how you must be feeling right now. From what I have seen in this group and the media, it really does sound like you did everything you could to find Greg. Huge thanks to all of the people in Portugal who also helped 🙏”