A British holidaymaker has posted a video on TikTok slamming Tenerife South Airport.

The holidaymaker posted the video today (Tuesday 3 June), raging about the airport as there were “mile long queues” at border control. She explained how she had got through as she had gone through the 18+ queue but her family was stuck.

The woman rages in the video saying it is “absolutely ridiculous” and worries about her family missing the flight to Liverpool. She added: “All kinds of people have missed their flight down there because they can’t get through. A load of people have just missed a Liverpool flight because they wouldn’t let them get through border control quick enough.

“And loads of these are going to miss the next flight as well. It’s so bad.”

In another video posted to TikTok a short time after, the holidaymaker updates viewers that her family only just managed to board the flight. A clip shows them running through the airport to make it.

The holidaymaker said she tried to “stall the queue” as much as possible to try and buy other people who might miss the flight some time. It comes after there was carnage at the airport during half term.

One user posted on Facebook on Monday 26 May that she had landed at the airport at 8:30pm and it had took her “two hours to eventually leave the airport”. She said: “Never in my life have I ever seen it this bad. There was fighting, people being sick, people fainting, all crammed in like sardines. What should have been an hour from landing to Adeje turned into four hours. What a day!! Tomorrow is a new day hey!”.

The woman added: “I didn’t post this to moan or make people avoid here,was more just to give forward warning of what could happen. Please don’t let this put any of you off. I have never seen it this bad before in all the years I have been coming, like people are saying it was just unlucky this time. Very unorganised and chaotic but once you get out enjoy your holiday on this beautiful island.”