The Canary Islands Government has issued a pre-alert for a high risk of wildfires across five islands.

The warning was activated yesterday (Sunday 1 June) and affects Tenerife, El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, and Gran Canaria. According to Canarian Weekly, the warning will stay in place until further notice.

Officials say the move follows a sharp drop in rainfall combined with soaring temperatures and the arrival of calima – a dry, dusty wind from the Sahara. The alert is part of the islands’ official wildfire response plan, INFOCA, activated when conditions are deemed likely to fuel the spread of forest fires.

The Directorate General of Emergencies made the decision under Decree 60/2014, which governs emergency response procedures in the archipelago. It marks the start of the high-risk season, as summer begins with unusually dry and dust-laden air.

Residents and tourists are being urged to take precautions, avoid activities that could spark fires, and report any signs of smoke to emergency services immediately. In December the UK Foreign Office issued a "pre-alert" warning for the Canary Islands due to a heightened risk of wildfires. The alert also came after unseasonably high temperatures and dry conditions.

The Foreign Office guidance at the time stated: "Report Emergencies: Dial 112 immediately to report any signs of fire. Early intervention is crucial to minimizing damage.

"Follow Evacuation Orders: Be prepared to evacuate quickly if instructed by local authorities."