Footage has emerged showing a fight breaking out on one of Tenerife’s most popular beaches in the south of the island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video was posted to Instagram and captures the violent brawl taking place at Playa del Duque beach in Costa Adeje. In the footage a group of people can be seen exchanging punches and hitting each other with sticks, while holidaymakers rush to get out of the way.

The fight broke out in broad daylight in full view of beachgoers. It’s the latest in a string of violent incidents that have become increasingly common in the south of the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incidents of street violence, particularly in popular nightlife areas, are being reported with alarming frequency. The beach brawl comes just weeks after a mass brawl on 30 March in Playa de las Americas. That incident also went viral and led to a temporary increase in police patrols.

Footage has emerged showing a fight breaking out on one of Tenerife’s most popular beaches in the south of the island. (Photo: Instagram/@cosa_famosa) | Instagram/@cosa_famosa

Days later, another large-scale fight erupted in the same area, with ongoing disturbances being reported on the Veronicas strip. Videos of these clashes continue to circulate widely on social media, fuelling concerns over safety and the island’s reputation among international tourists.

On 25 March a man was stabbed on Avenida Rafael Puig Lluvina, near the Veronicas area of Playa Las Americas in the south of Tenerife, The Emergency Services Coordination Centre (CECOES) received a 112 alert at approximately 4:50am informing them of the incident and asking for urgent medical assistance for the victim.

In response, an SUC ambulance was dispatched to the scene, along with officers from the National Police. Upon arrival, paramedics treated the man, who had sustained several stab wounds described as ‘moderate’ in severity.