Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former US President Donald Trump is being tried has died, according to police. The New York City Police Department reported that Matt Azzarello was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm local time on Friday in Collect Pond Park. The man pulled out pamphlets promoting conspiracy theories, threw them around, then poured an accelerant on himself and set himself on fire, according to officials and witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several police officers were nearby at the time. Some officers and bystanders immediately tried to help the man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Azzarello had travelled from Florida to New York in recent days and had not passed through any security checkpoints to access the park.

Authorities are now evaluating the security protocols, including whether to limit access to the park. The side street where Trump enters and exits the building is already off-limits.

"We may have to shut this area down," said New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry during a news conference outside the courthouse, noting that officials would be discussing the security plan soon.

Police inspectors gather evidence around a park outside of Manhattan Criminal Court where a man set himself on fire Friday afternoon on April 19, 2024 in New York City. The court is the location where former president Donald Trump's hush money case is being held.

Mr Azzarello had a long history of posting conspiracy theories and railing against the rich and powerful, according to NYPD officials, who had begun to comb through his social media profiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His lengthy Substack post called out a string of people, social media companies and institutions. He also labelled the Covid-19 pandemic as an “economic doomsday device”. In the document, Mr Azzarello said that the act of self-immolation was “an extreme act of protest”.

“To my friends and family, witnesses and first responders, I deeply apologize for inflicting this pain upon you.” he wrote.