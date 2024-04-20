Matt Azzarello: NYPD confirms man who set himself on fire outside Trump healing has died from his injuries
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former US President Donald Trump is being tried has died, according to police. The New York City Police Department reported that Matt Azzarello was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
The incident occurred around 1:30 pm local time on Friday in Collect Pond Park. The man pulled out pamphlets promoting conspiracy theories, threw them around, then poured an accelerant on himself and set himself on fire, according to officials and witnesses.
Several police officers were nearby at the time. Some officers and bystanders immediately tried to help the man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Azzarello had travelled from Florida to New York in recent days and had not passed through any security checkpoints to access the park.
Authorities are now evaluating the security protocols, including whether to limit access to the park. The side street where Trump enters and exits the building is already off-limits.
"We may have to shut this area down," said New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry during a news conference outside the courthouse, noting that officials would be discussing the security plan soon.
Mr Azzarello had a long history of posting conspiracy theories and railing against the rich and powerful, according to NYPD officials, who had begun to comb through his social media profiles.
His lengthy Substack post called out a string of people, social media companies and institutions. He also labelled the Covid-19 pandemic as an “economic doomsday device”. In the document, Mr Azzarello said that the act of self-immolation was “an extreme act of protest”.
“To my friends and family, witnesses and first responders, I deeply apologize for inflicting this pain upon you.” he wrote.
The lengthy post also contained references to the late Jeffrey Epstein, cryptocurrency and episodes of The Simpsons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.