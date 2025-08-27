Two people have died and 20 people injured in a school shooting, authorities have confirmed.

According to the governor of Minnesota, an incident took place today at Minneapolis Catholic School.

The Minneapolis city government said the attacker had been “contained” after the gunfire at the Annunciation Church’s school, and there was no “active threat” to residents.

Governor Tim Waltz said on social media that he had been briefed on the shooting. According to CBS, two people have been killed and 20 others injured, with 10 of those in a critical condition.

The two fatalities were children aged eight and 10, police have now confirmed.

Waltz said: “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.”

The pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school had an all-school Mass scheduled at 8.15am local time on Wednesday, according to its website.

Pictures from the scene show armed police and swat vans outside the school, with a city spokesperson confirming that there is “no active threat to the community” at the moment.

The shooter has not been identified, but reportedly has died from self-inflicted wounds and was carrying three weapons - a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol.

A spokesperson for the nearby St Thomas More Catholic School added: “Our hearts and prayers are with the students, teachers and community at Annunciation Catholic School in South Minneapolis.”