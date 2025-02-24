A 19-year-old man who murdered his mother and two younger siblings had also been planning a school shooting, it has been revealed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholas Prosper pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court on Monday to the murders of Juliana Falcon, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16. Their bodies were discovered in a flat in Leabank, Luton, on September 13 last year.

Following the killings, Bedfordshire Police stopped Prosper in Bramingham Road, where officers found a loaded shotgun hidden in nearby bushes along with over 30 cartridges. Further investigation uncovered his plan to carry out an attack on a local school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, described the case as horrifying: “This was a truly tragic and shocking case in which three innocent members of the same family have been brutally killed by their son and brother.”

He added that while Prosper’s guilty plea spares the victims’ family the pain of a trial, the evidence showed his clear intent to commit further violence. “What was subsequently uncovered during our investigation left no doubt as to his intentions to carry out an attack at a school, but fortunately, Prosper was apprehended before he could cause any further harm.”

Khanna admitted that learning of Prosper’s school attack plan stunned investigators. “In all my years working on murder investigations, I have never known a case quite like this. Not only were three innocent lives taken in such brutal circumstances, but we then learnt of Prosper’s plans to carry out a shooting at a school, something which left our whole investigation team in shock and disbelief.”

Nicholas Prosper, 19, pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court on Monday to the murders of Juliana Falcon, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16. Their bodies were discovered in a flat in Leabank, Luton, on September 13 last year. | Bedfordshire Police

“We cannot ever begin to comprehend why someone would plan to kill innocent children and are so grateful to those arresting officers who helped prevent this from taking place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the murder charges, Prosper pleaded guilty to several other offences, including, purchasing a shotgun without a certificate, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy acknowledged the distress caused by the case, both in Luton and across the country: “Juliana, Kyle and Giselle were brutally murdered in their home by someone intent on causing the maximum harm and distress, not only to his family but to the wider community.”

Murphy praised the officers who intervened, saying: “We are extremely grateful to our officers who stopped him and prevented him from going through with his plans to target a school.”

From left: Giselle, Juliana and Kyle Prosper. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Authorities, including Luton Borough Council, are now working closely with local schools to provide support, assistance, and guidance to students, staff, and parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Hazel Simmons called the revelation “extremely shocking, distressing, and upsetting”, adding: “We don’t underestimate the emotional difficulty this news will have on children, staff, parents, and carers across our school community.”

Judge Michael Simon scheduled Prosper’s sentencing for March 5, remanding him in custody until then.

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Chris Derrick stated that Prosper will likely receive a lengthy prison sentence. “The full extent of Prosper’s actions will be laid bare when he is sentenced, and he can expect to face a very long time behind bars.”

Derrick expressed condolences to the victims’ loved ones, saying: “Today, our thoughts are of Juliana, Kyle, and Giselle, whose lives were stolen in a cold-blooded attack. We hope today’s conviction offers some solace to those who loved and cared for them, as they mourn their loss.”