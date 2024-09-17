(Left to right) Giselle Prosper, 13, Juliana Prosper, 48, and Kyle Prosper, 16, were all found dead at a flat in Luton on Friday morning. | Bedfordshire Police/PA

The family of a woman and her two children who were found dead at their home in Luton have paid tribute to them.

Officers were called to the property in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, at around 5.30am on Friday, September 13 after receiving reports of concern for welfare. Cops found the unresponsive bodies of three victims, who have not yet been formally identified but are believed to be those of 48-year-old Juliana Prosper, 16-year-old Kyle Prosper, and 13-year-old Giselle Prosper.

The family of the three have now released a statement paying tribute to them. The family said: “Julie was a strong, loving mother to her four beautiful children, who were her absolute world. In her spare time, she was a keen athlete and enjoyed raising money for charity – she was always putting others first.

“Kyle was a kind and funny young man who loved football and boxing. He was creative and thriving on TikTok, a big talent with massive potential. Kyle’s friends were his everything.

“Giselle was a beautiful soul and caring young girl; she liked to laugh lots and loved her family and big brothers. She was so loveable with an infectious smile. She was also an exceptional pupil at school and was loved dearly by her friends in Year 9.”

They also thanked friends, family and the community for their support, saying: “We are so grateful for all the support we’ve received from our family, friends, and the community, and we appreciate all your kind messages.

“We’d also like to thank the police for their efforts and handling of the investigation. As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for our privacy to be respected to allow us to grieve.”

Nicholas Prosper, 18, was charged with murder, firearms offences and possession of a bladed article in connection with the three deaths and was remanded in custody following an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 16. He is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, September 18.