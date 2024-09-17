Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British teenager is in critical condition and fighting for his life after nearly drowning at a waterpark in Mallorca, Spain.

The 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon (Monday 16 September) after the shocking incident in Alcudia. Civil Guard motorcyclists drove in front of the ambulance to make sure he got to hospital in the quickest possible time.

The Spanish press says the incident happened in the Hidropark water park in Alcudia. Sources from the 061 emergency services have reported that the incident occurred at around 4pm, when they received notice of a serious drowning in the water park in Alcudia.

An ambulance rushed to the scene and the medical team found that the patient was 15 years old and was in critical condition. After stabilising the patient, the medical vehicle began to transfer him to Son Espases hospital.

A British teenager is in critical condition and fighting for his life after nearly drowning at a waterpark in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Given the seriousness of the victim's condition, the Civil Guard put in place a "green alert", a special operation in which the different patrols cut off traffic at the main intersections so an ambulance can pass through freely. Island newspaper Cronica Balear says the 15-year-old is of British nationality.

Their report says: "The minor has been knocked unconscious when he went down one of the slides and hit his head. The boy, as a result of the crash, has been knocked unconscious, and once he has reached the pool, he has gone to the bottom of it.

"Quickly, lifeguards have rescued him from the water. In a few minutes, agents of the Local Police, Civil Guard, a medicalised ambulance of the SAMU 061, a rapid intervention vehicle (VIR) and a sanitised ambulance from Falck have approached the scene.” The report adds: “Upon arrival, the health workers began to revive the child.

“He has recovered his pulse, but he was still unconscious, so they have decided to activate the green alert to transfer him as quickly as possible in an ambulance to the University Hospital of Son Espases. For this reason, SAMU 061 has contacted the Civil Guard and the Local Police so that they could facilitate the circulation of the ambulance."