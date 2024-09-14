Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has sadly lost her life after falling during a walk at a well-known nature route in Ireland.

Gardaí, community first responders and fire bridge units rushed to the scene after a woman suffered serious injuries at the Clare Glens Loop near Newport town on Wednesday 11 September. The woman in her mid-70s, who is believed to have been part of a larger group of tourists, fell while walking in the area at approximately 5.30pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrangements will soon be made for post-mortem examination. The Clare Glens Loop is a well-known forest walkway by the Clare River on the Tipperary-Limerick Border and passes alongside a number of waterfalls. It is known to be very popular among families and visitors in the area.

Speaking to CorkBeo, local Labour Cllr Fiona Bonfield said: "I believe this incident involved a tourist in her mid-seventies. It was a tragic accident, and she was part of a group there.

“The local fire brigade, Gardaí and community first responders at Newport responded to the incident. We're all thinking of the family at this time, they are in our thoughts and prayers."

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at Clare Glens, Newport, Co. Tipperary, yesterday evening, 11th September 2024. A woman (70s) was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination."