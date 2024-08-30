Playa Chica in Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote Picture: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images | Getty Images

A British scuba diver has died in the water off the coast of Lanzarote.

The as-yet unidentified 59-year-old was assisted by medics after getting into difficulties at a cove called Playa Chica in the resort of Puerto del Carmen.

They tried to revive him after he was pulled out of the water and they discovered he had gone into cardiac arrest, Mailonline reports. They could not save him he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alarm was raised just after 12.30pm yesterday at Playa Chica, which is famed for snorkelling and diving.

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response co-ordination centre said overnight: “A 59-year-old scuba diver has died following an incident at Playa Chica in the municipality of Tias. We started receiving calls just after 12.30pm yesterday.

“The callers said a scuba diver who was unconscious and needed emergency medical assistance had been pulled from the water. Emergency responders discovered he was in cardiac arrest when they arrived at the scene and practised CPR on him without obtaining positive results. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Civil Guard is preparing a report on the incident. Local police and firefighters were also mobilised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday a British tourist drowned while swimming at a popular Spanish beach while the red flag was raised. The 77-year-old died at Racó beach in Cullera. Lifeguards are understood to have warned tourists not to go in the sea at the beach due to strong currents.