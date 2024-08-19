Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 71-year-old British tourist has died after being pulled unconscious from the sea in Greece.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead after being found near the town of Gouvia, Corfu. An investigation is being carried out by the Central Port Authority of Corfu, while an autopsy has also been ordered, local media iefimerida reported.

It comes just months after a 44-year-old was found dead in the sea after he "appeared to be have been hit" on his head. The man's body was discovered off the island of Spetses. He was found "floating in the sea" in the island’s exclusive old port area, officials said.

A police source told a national UK newspaper that the Brit appeared to have been knocked unconscious before he ended up in the water. "Some are now saying he fell from a boat," the source said.

Another 66-year-old British woman was pulled unconscious from the water after swimming at Achladies beach in Skiathos. The Brit was on holiday in Greece and went down from her hotel to the beach for a swim on Friday (16 August), CNN Greece reports.