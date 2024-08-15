Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man, in his 20s, has been found dead in a rented mobile home at Suffolk Sands holiday park.

The man was found dead at around 10.20am on Sunday (11 August). He was found dead just hours after he was allegedly involved in a fight along Felixstowe's promenade.

He was staying with family at Suffolk Sands holiday park. The assault was reported to police at 9.20pm the night before.

Suffolk Police confirmed a post-mortem by a Home Office pathologist has given his preliminary cause of death as a traumatic head injury. A 28-year-old man from Felixstowe has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The man is currently being questioned at the Police Investigation Centre in Martlesham near Ipswich.

Detective Inspector Mark Hughes of Suffolk Police said: "Investigations into the man's death continue. Detectives are making enquiries, looking into the circumstances of the altercation and identifying those in the area at the time that may be able to assist with the investigation.

"We would like to hear from anyone that might have witnessed an assault on the seafront or who might have any information that could help us in our enquiries. It is important to note that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to members of the public."

A resident of a nearby mobile home said he believed the man who died was a holidaymaker, possibly staying with his grandfather and others. The man said: "They had only been here a couple of nights. It is terrible that this young lad lost his life."

Another added: "This is a close-knit community around here. People are quite upset and wondering how he could have died."