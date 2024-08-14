Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A body has been found face down in the sand on a popular beach in the Canary Islands.

The Emergency Services Coordination Centre (CECOES) were alerted to the discovery of a dead body on the shores of Corralejo Beach in Fuerteventura on Tuesday morning (13 August). A member of the public called them at 9:20 am to report that they had found a dead body face down in the sand.

The CECOES then dispatched the necessary emergency resources to the location given. SUC medical personnel were the first to arrive with a doctor from a local health centre, who confirmed that the person was dead.

The Canarian Weekly reports that cecause of this, the Guardia Civil took charge of the body until the arrival of judicial authorities who authorised its removal for official identification and autopsy to confirm the cause of death. Further details regarding the circumstances of the discovery are pending as investigations continue. The identity of the man has not been released.

The incident comes after a British tourist was killed in deadly "Lion Killer" chokehold at a nightclub in Gran Canaria. The 47-year-old died on July 24 after allegedly being strangled by a nightclub bouncer in the Canary Islands. Mr Lacey was said to have been partying with his partner and friends when the doorman put him in the killer “Lion Killer” chokehold during a night out in the resort of Playa del Ingles.

Mr Lacey is understood to have lived in Portsmouth, with his devastated partner Charli Wilkins, from Chichester, posting on social media: “It is with the greatest sorrow that I'm having to share that while on holiday in Gran Canaria, Scott sadly passed away. This is understandably still very raw and myself and our families are trying to process this devastating news.”