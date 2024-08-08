Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Moroccan Navy is set to conduct live-fire exercises daily from September off the coast of the Canary Islands.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drills will take place from 1 September to 31 December between 7am and 6pm. The Moroccan Navy is set to conduct the exercises in the Atlantic Ocean near Western Sahara, 87 miles south west of Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has sparked concerns for the welfare of local wildlife. The Cabildo de Fuerteventura has strongly opposed the naval exercises, citing potential risks to marine life.

The President of the Cabildo, Lola García, highlighted the environmental risks posed by these military exercises in an area renowned for its rich biodiversity, describing it as one of the "most biodiverse oceanic corridors on the planet." She warned that the manoeuvres could significantly impact numerous unique species inhabiting and transiting through the region.

The Moroccan Navy is set to conduct live-fire exercises daily from September off the coast of the Canary Islands. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

According to the Canarian Weekly, she also views the exercises as a possible violation by Morocco of the United Nations resolution concerning Western Sahara. The Canary Islands, situated just off the coast of Morocco, have historically enjoyed a peaceful coexistence with their North African neighbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, recent geopolitical tensions in the region have surfaced. At the heart of the issue lies the ongoing dispute over Western Sahara, a territory claimed by both Morocco and the indigenous Sahrawi people.

The United Nations considers Western Sahara to be a non-self-governing territory awaiting decolonisation through a referendum on self-determination. However, Morocco's continued occupation of the region has sparked international condemnation and fuelled tensions in the area. Morocco's decision to conduct military exercises in waters close to the Canary Islands is exacerbating these tensions.

The drills will occur 20 nautical miles from coordinates L 26° 50’ N and G 014° 00’ W, located off the southwestern coast of El Aaiún, remaining outside Spanish territorial waters. Sources close to the exercise confirmed the notification to the Spanish Ministry of Defence and assured that the manoeuvres are scheduled to take place outside of the Canary Islands' territorial waters. Earlier this year, similar drills were conducted from March 29 until June 28, also near the Canary Islands.