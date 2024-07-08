Tenerife beach swimming ban: Popular beach in holiday destination bans holidaymakers from entering water
Holidaymakers intending on heading to one of the most popular beaches in Puerto De La Cruz in the Canary Islands are to be banned from swimming in the water. Contamination in the water means visitors will not be able to go for a dip at the Playa Jardin in the town.
The no swim warning at the beach comes after tests for the harmful bacteria e-coli. Health experts in the area have warned that entering the water is too dangerous and as such have banned anyone from doing so.
Signs have been erected at the beach in multiple languages notifying holidaymakers of the warning. Ignoring the warnings and going for a swim in the contaminated sea could people get infections in their ears, eyes, skin, and nasal passages. They could also contract gastrointestinal diseases.
The ban has already come into effect after the public health report of the Government of the Canary Islands revealed the horrendous water quality. Puerto de la Cruz council said: "There is epidemiological evidence that this situation can cause gastrointestinal symptoms due to ingestion of water, as well as other types of conditions such as acute respiratory infections and infections of the ears, eyes, nasal passages and skin.
"This decision will be extended indefinitely and is a measure in response to the decline in water quality that has been occurring at least since 2016 in the Playa Jardín area and, above all, in this last year 2024." Local mayor Marco González said the situation will only be improved "if all administrations prioritise the actions that are already not only planned but also have the necessary financing."
