Brits buying second homes in the popular holiday destination Costa del Sol in Spain is “exceptionally strong right now”, according to leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España. The firm says it is racing to keep up with demand for second homes in the location after selling out three developments during May.

Sales and Marketing Director Marc Pritchard said: “Our May year to date reservations are more than double what they were last year.” The Costa del Sol is by far the favourite area with Britons reserving Taylor Wimpey España’s high-quality homes. Over 80% of the firm’s British buyers choose homes in this region.

Mr Pritchard said that the Costa del Sol lifestyle “holds enduring appeal for British second home buyers.” He adds: “Sunshine, beaches, golf courses and a relaxed pace of life that prioritises wellbeing and family values… these are just some of the reasons that drive our clients to forge deep connections with this beautiful part of Spain.”

The number of Brits buying second homes in Spain’s “beautiful” destination Costa del Sol is “exceptionally strong right now”. (Photo: Taylor Wimpey España) | Taylor Wimpey España

The company’s Terra, Green Golf and Belaria developments are now fully sold, with British buyers snapping up 9% of properties across the three. To keep pace with demand for homes in the Costa del Sol, Taylor Wimpey España is investing €30 million in a collection of new two- and three-bedroom apartments in Benahavis.

Known as Altura 160 the 60 homes offer panoramic sea and golf views, with large terraces for al fresco dining and relaxing in the sun. The apartments include fitted, fully equipped kitchens, and a slick home-from-home experience for buyers seeking either second homes or primary residences in the Costa del Sol.

Altura 160’s spacious apartments come with a lengthy communal swimming pool that curves in line with the flow of the buildings. There are also landscaped communal gardens for residents to enjoy. Each home also comes with an underground parking space and storeroom – perfect for keeping bulky items like suitcases and golf clubs tucked neatly away.

