A British tourist has drowned while swimming at a popular Spanish beach while the red flag was raised.

The 77-year-old was pulled out of the water unresponsive on Tuesday (27 August) at Racó beach in Cullera. Lifeguards are understood to have warned tourists not to go in the sea at the beach due to strong currents.

Paramedics rushed to the scene on Tuesday and performed CPR for 30 minutes. They were unable to save the man.

It comes as a body has been found in the search for a British teenager who was washed out to sea off the coast of the Netherlands. The 19-year-old girl was swimming with three friends on a beach near The Hague when she vanished on Sunday (25 August).

Her three friends desperately tried to save her as they became caught up in the "wild" current. Rescue crews rushed to help the stricken friends near the Zuidelijk Havenhoofd in the Netherlands around 8.30pm.

Three of the swimmers were plucked out of the water, but the teenage girl could not be found. A shocked witness told Dutch news site Omroep West that two of the male friends were found with blood across their bodies.

Authorities have recovered a body near Scheveningen. Police believe it is the teen's body, but formal identification is yet to take place.